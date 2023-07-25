Cambridge United: Abbey Stadium redevelopment plans 'at a crossroads'
- Published
The owner of a League One football club says its stadium redevelopment is at a "crossroads" ahead of talks with fans.
Cambridge United completed a deal to buy back their Abbey Stadium home last year after 18 years as tenants.
Majority owner Paul Barry wants to buy the freehold of a supporters club building in a "critical location" on the site as part of the club's plans.
He said a new facility would be provided for the supporters club, which the BBC has approached for comment.
In an open letter shared on the club's website, Mr Barry said the two parties were scheduled to meet for discussions on 7 August.
He said the new building for the supporter's club would remain on the existing stadium footprint, and they would get a 99-year lease with guaranteed parking and be funded by the club, with the exception of maintenance costs.
Mr Barry said relocating the supporter's club would allow access for the Habbin - a terraced stand along one side of the ground - to be redeveloped.
'Chinese whispers'
Addressing the supporters club, Mr Barry said: "I hope your members will acknowledge it is a deal in the best long-term interest of the club they obviously support, and we all want to see succeed."
He said he had felt compelled to share the letter publicly in order to address "confusion and Chinese whispers around this issue".
"With the club now owning the Abbey Stadium, our future destiny is now firmly in our own hands for the first time in years," he said.
"As a result, we have come to a crossroads where the path we choose for it is critical.
"The ability to increase our commercial revenue is essential to a thriving Cambridge United."
Mr Barry also revealed that the football club intended to issue outline designs for the stadium development next month.
The 8,127-capacity stadium has been Cambridge's home since 1932.
The club begin the new EFL League One season at home to Oxford United on 5 August.