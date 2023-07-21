Peterborough United set to charge for online match commentary
A football club has announced plans to charge for matchday online commentary.
Peterborough United said it had ended a contract with BBC Radio Cambridgeshire and would provide commentary though a new service.
One fan group said it would create a barrier between the club and fans. Passes on Posh+, the new subscription service, will cost £5 per game, with monthly subscriptions costing £6.50.
A BBC spokesperson said it remained committed to covering the club.
A petition, with hundreds of signatures, has been set up to keep commentary with the BBC.
The Peterborough United Independent Supporters Association said in a statement it disagreed with the decision and did not believe any supporter groups had been consulted.
"The lack of free-to-air coverage so enjoyed by so many for decades will affect those who cannot attend for various reasons," said a spokesperson.
"This will put further barriers between the club and fans be that hardcore, casual, or potential."
The group said although other clubs might be going down this route, it "does not make it right".
On Twitter, some fans raised concerns that some fans would miss out, including older fans who rely on radio being left out and any fans who cannot afford the service.
A spokesperson for the BBC said: "BBC Radio Cambridgeshire Sport will be unable to broadcast commentary of Peterborough United matches in League One, the EFL Cup and EFL Trophy for the 2023/24 season.
"Despite this change, we remain fully committed to covering the Posh both home and away throughout the upcoming campaign."
Chris Dowsett and Nilesh Patel will be regular commentators for the service.
Head of media and content for the club Phil Adlam said: "We are delighted that Chris and Nilesh have agreed to become our commentators for the season. They have experience, they are dedicated, knowledgeable and we firmly believe that it is important for consistency that we have regular commentators behind the mic.
"We have taken a lot of feedback from supporters over the last few seasons and understand why there is a need for us to bring this in-house."
The new commentary will begin with a pre-season friendly against Birmingham City on 29 July.