Roads in Cambridge closed as suspicious package handed in to police station
- Published
A suspicious package has been handed into a police station prompting road closures.
Cambridgeshire Police said a member of the public handed in a package at about 16:00 BST to the front desk at Parkside Police Station in central Cambridge.
Roads have been closed off as a precaution and members of the public have been advised to avoid the area.
An explosive ordnance disposal unit is en-route to deal with the device.
