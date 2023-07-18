Boney M singer Liz Mitchell recovering after crash in Cambridgeshire
- Published
Boney M singer Liz Mitchell is recovering after her Mercedes crashed into a ditch while on her way to visit her brother who is in jail for murder.
Ms Mitchell, 71, was driving on the A47 in Cambridgeshire at about 11:40 BST on Thursday when she was forced off the road by an oncoming vehicle, her spokesman said.
She was heading for HMP Whitemoor to meet Khalid Rashid.
Ms Mitchell is currently recovering from a broken arm, her spokesman added.
The accident happened at Thorney Toll in the Fens, where many roads run alongside water-filled ditches.
The singer, who still performs, was taken to hospital in Peterborough for treatment.
At the time of the crash she had been on her way to the top security jail near March to visit her brother Rashad, who was jailed for life in 2016 for the murder of a Syrian-born imam in London.
She was the lead vocalist in Boney M, who had a string of hit singles during the late 1970s, including Daddy Cool, Rivers of Babylon/Brown Girl In The Ring, Rasputin, Ma Baker and Mary's Boy Child.
Ms Mitchell was born in Jamaica and moved to the UK at the age of 11.
Boney M was formed in 1976, and she is still performing as Boney M featuring Liz Mitchell.
Speaking about last week's crash, her spokesman said: "Liz was driving her Mercedes with husband Thomas in the passenger seat when she was suddenly confronted by an oncoming vehicle, and in a split second she had to steer off the road to avoid a head-on collision.
"The car ended up in a ditch, and Liz suffered a broken arm, while they both received cuts and bruises, and were very shaken up.
"The emergency services were brilliant, and the couple want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped, both at the scene and all the hospital staff at Peterborough."
He added that Ms Mitchell was "now focused on fully recovering in time for her planned concerts in Europe and her upcoming US tour next month".
Cambridgeshire Police confirmed when officers arrived at the scene of the accident the car was in a ditch.
"The driver, female, was initially trapped in the vehicle but was extracted and a male passenger managed to get out. Officers and paramedics attended the scene," they said.
The East of England Ambulance Service said: "One woman was transported to Peterborough City Hospital for further assessment and care."