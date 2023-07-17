Hemingford Abbots: Man dies in crash involving three vehicles
A man has died in a road crash involving three vehicles in Cambridgeshire.
Police officers said a Ford Focus travelling towards Huntingdon on the A1307 near Hemingford Abbots collided with a Volkswagen Beetle at about 16:10 BST on Friday.
A BMW left the road and was on the grass verge before the two vehicles crashed.
A 62-year-old man from St Ives, who was driving the Focus, died at the scene.
The 19-year-old female driver of the Beetle and the 48-year-old male BMW driver, both from Swavesey, suffered minor injuries.
