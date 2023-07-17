Northstowe: Temporary community centre for development
- Published
A temporary community centre has opened at a new town six years after the first residents moved in.
The modular building has been installed in Northstowe, near Cambridge, at a settlement that has 1,200 homes and will eventually have 10,000.
South Cambridgeshire District Council has agreed to invest almost £15m for the development's community facilities.
The temporary centre has permission to be in place for three years and a permanent one is planned for 2025-6.
Northstowe's first residents arrived in April 2017.
However, the lack of facilities such as shops, a cafe or GP surgery has led some residents to describe it as a town "without a heart".
Last year, the council pledged £14.8m to help fund a new sports pavilion, community centre and other facilities.
The temporary community centre on Pathfinder Way has a kitchenette and toilets, storage, space for three offices, an NHS room, and two large community rooms which can be used for activities and events.
The council's cabinet member for communities, Bill Handley, said: "In the past year, we've confirmed our plans to invest nearly £15m to help fund - and bring forwards - community facilities in Northstowe.
"It's fantastic to see the first of these opening now, with the sports pavilion to follow soon, too."