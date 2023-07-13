Cambridge University solar farm to boost net zero target
Cambridge University plans to build its own solar farm in a bid to meet its net zero target.
The new solar farm on farmland off Barton Road, in Barton, Cambridgeshire and will be used to supply electricity to the university.
The farm would free up the equivalent power for domestic use of 7,500 homes, the university said.
Before any instillation can take place the application will need to be referred to the secretary of state.
A representative of the university told a South Cambridgeshire District Council planning meeting climate change was one of the "most pressing problems".
They said the university felt "responsible to take a leading role in decarbonising the global economy".
If it goes ahead, the solar farm is expected to offer 30,457 megawatt hours per annum, which the university said will meet 26% of its energy needs.
The solar farm is planned to be in place for 40 years, after which the university said the land would be returned to agricultural use.
The representative said this particular site had been chosen after considering the different bits of land owned by the university.
This site was found to have lower quality farmland and it was possible to put in a connection to send the generated electricity to the university.
An underground cable is planned to be installed.
Planning officers at the district council recommended the application be approved.
In a report, they said while it was considered "inappropriate development in the green belt", there were benefits including the renewable energy and biodiversity net gain.
Conservative councillor Mark Howell said the plans for the new solar farm was an "industrialisation of the green belt".
However, Liberal Democrat councillor Dr Tumi Hawkins said she believes the "balance of this provision outweighs the harm to the green belt in my view".
A majority of councillors approved the plans.
