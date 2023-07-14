Haddenham councillor, 91, given freedom of his parish
- Published
A man who has served for more than half a century on his parish council has been given a special honour.
Robert Norman, 91, became the first person to be awarded "freedom of the parish" of Haddenham, Cambridgeshire.
Mr Norman was presented with a flag in the parish colours and said: "I'm going to fly my colours as we go down the High Street."
He told the BBC: "I've enjoyed every minute. I've got something to put on my gravestone now, haven't I?"
Mr Norman and his family have been at the heart of the area for much of of the last century.
He admits he liked to cause disruption at council meetings.
"I'm afraid I was rather awkward at the parish council and I didn't agree with them a lot of the time," he said.
"But they all tolerated me and we got on all right," he added.
Mr Norman has also been nicknamed "King" of the neighbouring Aldreth.
He says he was watching the coronation in the hamlet when "someone picked up a crown and put it on my head and said, 'you're the king of Aldreth!'
Local author Lorna Delanoy MBE presented Mr Norman with a scroll at the ceremony, and said: "He is very special."
"He and I worked very hard to raise money for Arkenstall Village Centre in Haddenham."
Ms Delanoy said they have known each other for some time.
"You should have seen him in RAF uniform - he was very dishy. He was of that generation. We girls thought he was rather splendid."
