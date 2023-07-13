Punters wade to pub through Milton flood
Keen pub-goers waded through water after a burst main flooded streets in a village.
Routine work on a pipe in Milton, near Cambridge, flooded areas when the mains burst on Wednesday.
Several people reported low water pressure while others paddled through the flood to get to the Waggon and Horses pub, next to the burst main.
Cambridge Water said the junction between High Street and Willow Crescent would remain closed until it was fixed.
Ben Dean, manager of the Waggon and Horses, said he had to delay opening the venue for several hours which "resulted in a loss of income".
Although the water lapped close to the entrance it did not get inside, but "some came through the air bricks and got underneath the decking at the back", he said.
He said as the local primary school children were being walked home he offered to "give a couple a piggy-back through the water - at one point I was almost up to my knees".
Ian Jones was one of those not put off by the flood, and waded through the water to the pub in his flip flops.
"My wife did suggest I wear wellies, but I quite like flip flops," he said.
"I'm meeting a friend, so I told him to wear his flip flops as well."
Another customer joked: "I swam to get here."
Residents described the Pond Green area of the village - which has not had a pond since the 1930s - as "a lake".
Nathan Harper, director of operations at Cambridge Water, said: "We are undertaking a planned mains repair at this location under a road closure and diversion agreed with Cambridge Council.
"Work is continuing and unfortunately, the main has split during the repair which has flooded the road. The road closure will therefore remain in place whilst we complete the repair and clear the road.
"We thank customers and road users for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience whilst we carry out this essential work."