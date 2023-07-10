Train speeding near Peterborough could have overturned - report
A train was close to overturning after a driver went more than twice the speed limit, investigators found.
Some passengers were thrown from their seats and hurt by falling luggage while travelling through Peterborough on a Lumo service in April 2022.
It was travelling at 76 mph (122 km/h) when limits of 30mph (48 km/h) and 25mph (40 km/h) were in place.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has made a number of recommendations.
Investigators said the driver sped over three sets of points on the approach to Peterborough Station.
They found it was likely some carriage wheels would have lifted off the rails and the train was close to a speed where overturning was possible.
'Distressing experience'
The investigation found the driver had not reacted to a signal that the train was taking a different route with a lower speed.
The RAIB said Lumo had not "assessed and controlled the risk associated with trains being unexpectedly routed on a slower, diverging route at this location".
Investigators also found the driver's training was not sufficient for the signals in the area.
The report added that Network Rail had "neither assessed nor effectively controlled the risk of overspeeding at locations where there is a long distance between the protecting signal and the junction itself".
The RAIB made four recommendations, which were:
- Lumo reviewing its processes to control risk of overspeeding at junctions
- Network Rail identifying junctions with greater potential for overspeeding
- Network Rail and operators implementing risk control measures at identified junctions
- Lumo minimising the risk of falling luggage.
Urgent advice was issued to the industry following another speeding incident with a Grand Central service at the same location on 4 May.
Andrew Hall, chief inspector of rail accidents, said the outcome "could have been much worse".
He said it was "absolutely necessary" for Network Rail and train operators to work together to mitigate risks.
A spokeswoman for Lumo said it had "already implemented all the recommended actions", which included "how we train our drivers and how we control and manage luggage on board our trains".
It issued an apology to the passengers on board that day, adding: "It was a distressing experience for all involved. We have cooperated fully with the RAIB and have learned the lessons to come from this."
Network Rail has been contacted for comment.
