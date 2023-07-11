Cambridge upside down give-way marking causes amusement
An upside down give-way road marking has been causing amusement for residents in Cambridge.
Winci Tam spotted the newly painted sign at the junction between Kendal Way and Milton Road in the city last week.
It forced her to check the Highway Code in case it was a new instruction, but she was "amused" to discover that it was just "topsy-turvy".
Greater Cambridge Partnership apologised and said the marking was being corrected.
Milton Road is currently undergoing a £24m upgrade, overseen by the Partnership.
Ms Tam posted a photograph of the new marking on Facebook group Odd Things Around Cambridge.
The official road marking - a triangle pointing towards your car - indicates the driver must give way to traffic ahead.
However, the one on Kendal Way points away from the car.
Ms Tam, who lives off Milton Road in the north of the city, said she "had to look twice" when she first spotted it.
A number of people have commented on the online photo, with some proclaiming "you had one job".
A spokesman for Greater Cambridge Partnership told the BBC: "We are aware of the incorrect road markings and these are being addressed by our contractors today. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."