Wisbech Adventure Playground: Council gets nearly £1m for playground building
- Published
A playground is to be given nearly £1m from the government for a new building.
The new centre is to replace two "deteriorating" barges, which are part of the Wisbech Adventure Playground.
The Department for Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) has awarded Cambridgeshire County Council £914,650 as part of its Youth Investment Fund.
A council spokesman said it would be a "safe place for young people to take part in positive activities and socialise".
Known as The Spinney, the park in Waterlees Road opened in 2010.
The money will enable the development of youth services in the area and in the wider Wisbech community, the council said.
A report presented to the council's Communities, Social Mobility and Inclusion Committee said the grant would "provide a new fit-for-purpose modular youth facility, replacing the indoor space function of the two barges currently on site and in a poor state of repair".
A planning application put together by the council setting out the details of the new facility was currently awaiting a decision, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Last month, structural issues with equipment forced the closure of the playground "for several weeks" in order for equipment damaged by wear and tear to be repaired.
Council officers said the funding will not cover updating or replacing the existing adventure playground equipment, but said they are "exploring opportunities to rejuvenate and update" it.
Independent councillor Tom Sanderson, chairman of the committee, said: "The barges have been used and enjoyed for many years, but the time has come to replace them.
"This will provide a safe place for young people to take part in positive activities and socialise, with improved and increased access to professional support, trusted adults and community-based youth workers.
"This grant will enable the council to help to improve the health and well-being of the young people who use these facilities, as well as addressing other issues which they so often face."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830