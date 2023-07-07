RAF trains Ukrainians on specialist fire engines at Wittering
- Published
RAF trainers have delivered a "condensed, intense package" on how to operate specialist fire engines to nine Ukrainian military firefighters.
The training took place at RAF Wittering, Cambridgeshire.
The 17 specialist firefighting vehicles have been donated by the United Kingdom to help the country respond to damage inflicted by Russian aerial attacks.
One of the Ukrainian firefighters said they will "save lives and bring us closer to our military victory."
Wing Cdr Mark Concarr, deputy commander of support force at RAF Wittering, said: "Our understanding of the Ukrainian fleet is they are old, Soviet-era vehicles.
"These are vehicles we've used on operations, they are modern capable vehicles, so we're hopefully giving them a step up from what they're used to using."
One of the vehicles was donated by the Welsh Assembly, while the rest were sourced from the Royal Air Force and Defence Fire and Rescue.
The fleet is made up of 15 rapid intervention vehicles and two major foam vehicles.
Flt Lt Charles Carpenter, who led training team, said: "The difference here is the capability to produce water and foam as they move, whereas the equipment they've got is static, so they can only tackle fires one at a time."
He added the Ukrainian trainees were experienced military firefighters who have had "a very condensed intense [training] package of five days" and would "cascade that training onwards" on arrival home.
RAF Wittering station commander Wing Cdr Nikki Duncan said: "On Sunday, we were able to take them to a Ukrainian church where they met Ukrainian families and... it was really emotional."
She added: "It is really significant, significant for Wittering as it's the first time we've ever done anything like this, significant for the Airforce, it's our contribution - and it's hugely significant for them as it's going to increase their operational capability."
Speaking anonymously, a Ukrainian firefighter said: "We are very grateful to the United Kingdom to provide us with the opportunity to learn here.
"Be assured that when we are home we will use this equipment to the most possible."