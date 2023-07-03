E-bike was likely cause of Cambridge fire that killed mother and two children
An e-bike was the most probable cause of a fire that killed a mother and her two children, investigators said.
Gemma Germeney, 31, died at the scene on Sackville Close in King's Hedges, Cambridge, on Friday.
Lilly Peden, eight, and four-year-old Oliver Peden died later in hospital.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze started accidentally and, following an investigation, it was thought the most probable cause was an electric bike that was charging.
A man in his 30s remained in a critical condition.
Family members who visited the scene said were "devastated" by the "tragic" deaths.
The fire service's area commander Stuart Smith said a thorough investigation was carried out over the weekend by police forensic teams, special fire investigators, the fire service and a fire dog.
He urged anyone with e-bikes and e-scooters to be aware of possible dangers.
"We know e-bikes and e-scooters are popular modes of personal transport at the moment and we are urging anyone with one to be aware of the potential risks and follow simple precautions to reduce the likelihood of the batteries overheating," he said.
A fire safety team would be in the Sacksville Close area in the coming days to share advice and offer reassurance, he added.
He recommended anyone with concerns about general fire safety to speak to the team or visit the service's website.
A collection of flowers and soft toys have been left at the scene since Friday.
Following the fire, the East of England Ambulance Service said an infant from an adjoining property was also taken to hospital for assessment.
The fire service made a number of safety recommendations related to e-bikes and scooters:
- Avoid charging the battery overnight
- Do not leave them charging for any longer than they need to fully charge
- Plug the cable into a main socket rather than an extension lead
- Do not cover the battery with anything while charging
- Make sure you use the battery recommended by the manufacturer
- Always use the manufacturer-approved charger for the product, and if you spot any signs of wear and tear or damage, buy an official replacement charger for your product from a reputable seller
- Ensure you have working smoke alarms on every floor of your home and in the room where you charge the bike/scooter
