E-bike was likely cause of Cambridge fire that killed woman and children
- Published
An e-bike was the most probable cause of a fire that killed a woman and two children, investigators said.
Gemma Germeney, 31, died at the scene on Sackville Close in King's Hedges, Cambridge, on Friday.
Lilly Peden, eight, and four-year-old Oliver Peden died later in hospital.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze started accidentally and, following an investigation, it was thought the most probable cause was an electric bike that was charging.
A man in his 30s remained in a critical condition.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.