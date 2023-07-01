Cambridge flat fire: Two children and a woman die in fire
Two children, and a woman aged in her 30s, have died after a fire in a flat.
More than 30 firefighters were called to Sackville Close, King's Hedges ward, Cambridge, at 01:08 BST on Friday.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the two children, a boy and a girl, were rescued and treated at the scene but died later in hospital. The woman died at the scene.
A man in his 30s escaped before crews arrived and is now in a critical condition in hospital.
'Huge impact'
Stuart Smith, area commander, said: "This is a devastating and deeply upsetting incident that will touch many people.
"Our thoughts are with the relatives, friends and neighbours of the family.
"It's just heartbreaking."
Police, ambulance, air ambulance, and fire crews from across the county were sent to the scene.
Firefighters were met with smoke coming from the ground and first floor of a two-storey building and worked to stop it spreading to neighbouring properties, the fire service said.
"We know this will have a huge impact on the local community and our fire safety team was in the area visiting residents yesterday to provide fire safety information and reassurance, and will be returning next week", Mr Smith said.
The fire service is "looking after the welfare of all those who responded to or supported this incident", he added.
An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.
