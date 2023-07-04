Search for stolen Cambridge statue Jimmy the garden guardian
The search is on for a stolen statue that had stood guard over a garden for many years.
Donna Lyall brought "Jimmy", a naked white male, home on a bus from a charity shop in Cambridge 12 years ago and he has since lived in both her home and garden.
Ms Lyall was shocked to find Jimmy missing, together with several of her neighbour's tomato plants, on Saturday.
She jokingly said being removed from his home could "traumatise" Jimmy.
Ms Lyall said she had not involved the police but hoped posting about her statue on a local Facebook group in the Chesterton area of Cambridge would lead to its return.
"It's so random... my neighbour is as upset about his tomato plants being taken," she said.
Posting about the theft on a Facebook group, Ms Lyall wrote: "I hope whoever took my 'Jimmy' from outside my window last night, along with my neighbour's tomato plants, are pleased with themselves.
"He's looked after me and the garden for many years. After years living indoors in a flat... he will be traumatised."
Ms Lyall told the BBC that Jimmy - a fine specimen "made of resin and about 3ft (1m) tall, weighs about the same as a sack of potatoes".
She was first attracted to his Greek-style nakedness "because I like quirky and eclectic things", but has since dressed him in a skirt and added a pair of striking eyelashes - "as you do", she said.
Ms Lyall's family is from Edinburgh, hence his name - "See you, Jimmy," she quipped.
She said she hoped someone would return her beloved garden guardian.
"People around here know and love Jimmy and they are really gutted that he's been stolen," she said.
"I honestly can't imagine someone walking down the street with Jimmy under their arm - and no-one noticing."