Peterborough's Jonson Clarke-Harris calls out racist abuse on Instagram
- Published
A League One club is working with the English Football League after their captain was subjected to "alarming" racist abuse on social media.
Peterborough United's skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris, 28, detailed the abuse on his Instagram account.
Clarke-Harris, who has played for the Jamaican national squad, said although he did not like to "post profanity... these people need to be exposed".
A spokesman for the Posh said the club was supporting Clarke-Harris.
The abusive messages appear to be from someone who was unhappy that Clarke-Harris appeared in a Team of the Season pack on the video game FIFA 23, as first reported by the Peterborough Telegraph.
Writing on his Instagram account, with a screenshot of the messages he received, Clarke-Harris said: "I really don't like to post profanity on my social media where alot [sic] of minors follow me, but there becomes a point when these people need to be exposed and everyone needs to understand the level of racism me and other ethnic players receive over a football game."
A spokesman for Peterborough United described the abuse as "very alarming".
He said the EFL had been made aware of the case and added that the team was "supporting Jonson as best we can".