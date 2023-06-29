Josh and Gary Dunmore: Two more arrests after murders
Two more arrests have been made in connection with the deaths of a father and son who were fatally shot in two Cambridgeshire villages minutes apart.
Gary Dunmore, 57, and Josh Dunmore, 32, died of gunshot wounds at properties in Bluntisham and Sutton on 29 March.
Stephen Alderton, 67, pleaded guilty to the murders of both men on Wednesday.
A 51-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested in Bristol on Wednesday on suspicion of encouraging or assisting a crime, police said.
They have since been released under investigation.
Police found the body of Josh Dunmore after gunshots were heard in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, just after 21:00 BST.
About 30 minutes later, Mr Dunmore's father, Gary, was shot three times at his home in The Row, Sutton.
The two properties are about six miles (10km) apart and located in the countryside between Ely and St Ives.
Alderton, of no fixed abode, admitted the murders at Cambridge Crown Court and will be sentenced in October.
A 33-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man from Mildenhall, Suffolk, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in March and later released with no further action.
They were re-arrested on suspicion of the same offence on 7 June and have been released on bail until September.