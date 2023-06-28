Stephen Alderton admits gunshot murders of father and son
A man has admitted the murders of a father and son who were found shot dead in two Cambridgeshire villages on the same night.
Josh Dunmore, 32, and Gary Dunmore, 57, died of gunshot wounds at properties in Bluntisham and Sutton on 29 March.
Stephen Alderton, 67, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday.
Judge Mark Bishop said he would be sentenced in October.
Alderton denied one count of possession of a firearm - a double-barrelled shotgun - with intent to cause fear of violence to another person.
Prosecutor Peter Gair said there was "no public interest to be served by seeking a trial" on the count and the judge ordered that it lie on file.
Wearing a grey polo shirt and blue jeans, the defendant showed no emotion in court, with family members of the victims watching on from the jury seats.
He spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his pleas.