Are Cambridge congestion charge views key in by-election vote?
- Published
Could the result of a council by-election be considered an unofficial referendum on plans for a congestion charge in Cambridge?
The former deputy leader of Cambridge City Council, Alex Collis, resigned after the May local elections, citing her opposition to the congestion charge as a factor in her decision.
The move has prompted a by-election in her King's Hedges ward on 4 July.
Proposals for a sustainable travel zone (STZ) came from the Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP), a body that includes three local councils, businesses and the University of Cambridge.
The partnership is proposing that car users pay a daily charge of £5 if they drive within the STZ between 07:00 and 19:00 on weekdays.
Van drivers would pay £10 - and HGV drivers £50 a day.
The GCP has promised a "London-style" bus network in return, as well as improvements to the cycling and walking infrastructure.
The three councils have repeatedly ruled out an official referendum on the plans, but the charge appears to be the only topic on the minds of many voters in the by-election - and those standing for election.
In an interview with BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, Ms Collis said her opposition to the congestion charge was central to her decision to leave, and she was concerned that local residents were not being listened to by councillors.
There is little doubt that the congestion charge was key to results for the Cambridge City Council elections in May.
Although the Conservatives did not actually win any seats on the council, their consistent opposition to the congestion charge appeared to win them plenty of votes.
They got their highest vote share in recent years in every seat, and came very close to winning in a couple of wards.
Success in King's Hedges would be the first time the Conservatives would sit on Cambridge City Council since 2012. Tory candidate, Delowar Hussain, said people he has met on the doorstep voiced concerns about the cost.
The Green Party candidate, Elizabeth May, said she thought alternatives to the congestion charge should be considered, such as a "regressive" tourist tax.
Jamie Dalzell, standing for the Liberal Democrats, said he opposed the plans as they stood - but added locals felt ignored in the process, with communities facing a "bigger financial burden".
Labour - fighting to hold the seat with candidate Zarina Anwar - want more exemptions for low-income earners, shift workers and those who need to travel in peak time.
Winning the by-election will not affect control of Cambridgeshire City Council - as Labour has a significant majority - but the result could give a clear message to the councillors deciding on the next steps for congestion charge plans in the coming weeks.