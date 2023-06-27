Child out of hospital after being hit by Huntingdon bus

Ambury Road in HuntingdonGoogle
The child was injured on Friday morning on Ambury Road in Huntingdon

A four-year-old child who was seriously injured after being hit by a double-decker bus has been released from hospital, police have said.

The crash happened in Ambury Road in Huntingdon, at about 09:00 BST on Friday.

Cambridgeshire Police said it involved a blue bus, and that the child was a pedestrian.

She is now recovering at home and officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact them.

Two passengers on the bus had minor injuries and were taken to hospital, police said.

The driver remained at the scene to assist officers.

