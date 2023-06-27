The Broads: New plant cutter helps keep waterways free for boats
Improvements in water quality have resulted in an increase in river plant numbers on the Broads, according to the Broads Authority.
It has introduced a third plant cutting vessel on the Norfolk and Suffolk waterways to help keep its 200km (124 miles) navigable channels remain open.
Dan Hoare, its head of construction, maintenance and engineering, said the plants were essential for wildlife.
The £250,000 boat was funded by a government National Park grant.
The Broads are a network of lock-free rivers and lakes which attract more than seven million visitors a year.
Mr Hoare said "The removal of phosphates and nitrates from sewage treatment works, more environmental farming practices, which reduce the amount of nutrients and sediment getting into the rivers, have added to the improvements we see in the ecology in the rivers.
"We've got water lilies and different pond weeds and these provide habitats for spawning fish in particular in the early part of the year - and then all of the plants on the edges of the rivers is where we see lots of breeding birds and water fowl and ducks."
However, water plants grow where there is clean, oxygenated water - and they would choke the waterways if channels were not cut through.
The Broads Authority said a plant cut at Hickling ahead of the Three Rivers Race in June resulted in 44 loads of weeds compared to six loads in June 2022.
Mr Hoare said a channel is cut through the weeds to allow boats access, while a margin for wildlife is left on either side.
Senior operations technician David Goodhand said the new vessel is "big and heavy" and "can be a bit challenging when the wind gets up".
"[The work] never stops, we finish one place, move on to the next and within four weeks, we're back at the place we've just cut and have to start all over again - it's never ending."
Mr Hoare said having a third vessel means "as water quality keeps improving in the Broads, we can keep up with that demand".
