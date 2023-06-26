Cambridgeshire: Rapist ex-police officer and barrister jailed
A former police officer and lawyer who a judge said "lived a lie for years" has been jailed for raping a girl.
James Boyle abused the girl, who was under 16, between 1986 and 1991 while serving for Cambridgeshire Police.
Cambridge Crown Court heard he told the victim: "I know this is wrong but I just couldn't help myself."
The 69-year-old, of Sunbury Street, Edinburgh, was jailed for 16 years for two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault.
Detectives previously said they were told about the offences in 2018 after an "exchange of messages on social media".
Essex Police, the investigating force, said the offences happened at different locations in Cambridgeshire.
In an impact statement, the victim said the trial, in which she was "brutally" cross-examined for three days, was "extremely distressing and harrowing".
Mitigating, Stephen Kamlish KC said the defendant, whose medical conditions include diabetes and hypertension, had "lost an enormous amount of weight" since his conviction in May.
In his sentencing remarks, Judge Philip Grey acknowledged the difficulties in prison of being a former police officer convicted of sexual offences, but said: "This has been brought about by yourself."
He said Boyle had "lived a lie for years" and that the professional "accolades" he gained would not have been available to him had he been convicted earlier.
Judge Grey told Boyle "the guilt, the fault and the blame is entirely yours".
After Boyle was led to the cells, the judge directly told the victim: "It takes an enormous amount of courage and perseverance to stick with it through interminable delays that really shouldn't happen and through a long period of giving evidence.
"You deserve enormous credit for having done that."
At the time of conviction, Det Sgt Carla Hillyer, of Essex Police, said Boyle was still working as a lawyer at the time of his arrest, adding: "Boyle worked as a criminal defence barrister, he knew this system and what the victim was up against."
A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesman previously said the force also commended the "bravery" of the victim, and added: "These were horrendous offences over a prolonged period, for which he has now thankfully faced justice."
