Child, four, seriously hurt after being hit by bus in Huntingdon
- Published
A four-year-old child has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a double-decker bus.
The crash happened in Ambury Road in Huntingdon, at about 09:00 BST on Thursday.
Cambridgeshire Police said it involved a blue bus, and that the child was a pedestrian.
Two passengers on the bus had minor injuries and were taken to hospital. The driver remained at the scene to assist officers.
Police have appealed for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
