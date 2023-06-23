Leverington: Three injured in dog attack at house

Police were called in the early hours of the morning to Leafere Way, Leverington

An animal has been seized after three people including a teenage girl were injured in a dog attack at a house.

Cambridgeshire Police said dangerous dog officers were called to a property in Leverington, near Wisbech, just after 03:00 BST.

The force said a 43-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl and a 28-year-old man were all being treated in hospital after the incident on Leafere Way.

It added that the injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening.

"Police dog handlers and dangerous dog officers attended the incident and have seized the dog. No arrests have been made," a police statement said.

