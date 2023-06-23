Leverington: Three injured in dog attack at house
- Published
An animal has been seized after three people including a teenage girl were injured in a dog attack at a house.
Cambridgeshire Police said dangerous dog officers were called to a property in Leverington, near Wisbech, just after 03:00 BST.
The force said a 43-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl and a 28-year-old man were all being treated in hospital after the incident on Leafere Way.
It added that the injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening.
"Police dog handlers and dangerous dog officers attended the incident and have seized the dog. No arrests have been made," a police statement said.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.