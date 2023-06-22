Peterborough house fire leaves man and woman dead

Police vehicle outside house after fireEmma Baugh/BBC
Police attended the scene of the fire which happened early on Monday
By Helen Burchell
BBC News, Cambridgeshire

A woman taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after a house fire on Monday has now died, police said.

A man died at the scene of the fire in Crabtree in the Paston area of Peterborough shortly before 06:00 BST.

Firefighters who attended said the terraced property was well alight by the time they arrived.

An investigation carried out by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service concluded the fire was accidental.

Emma Baugh/BBC
The incident was investigated by both police and the fire service

