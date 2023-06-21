Peterborough Lido welcomes summer solstice swimmers
Dozens of hardy swimmers have marked the summer solstice with a first light dip in a city lido.
Almost 200 bathers pre-booked and queued for a swim at Peterborough Lido from 04:00 BST.
David Godfrey, chair of the Friends of Peterborough Lido group, said he has been coming to the pool for almost 70 years, since the age of six.
"This has been the most successful solstice swim since we started them three or four years ago," he said.
"It's so great to see so many happy faces in the morning."
The summer solstice falls on 21 June and is the longest day of the year.
Peterborough Lido, which also has a Grade II listed building and art deco design, opened in 1936 and is heated.
Vice chair Clare Marshall said she has swum at the lido for more than 50 years.
"I came here with my siblings as a child, and learned to swim here and I have lots of happy memories," she said.
"When you come here early in the morning, even when it's cloudy, you come through the gates and everything changes. It's like an oasis in the middle of the city.
"In the summer, this place brings people from all different communities together with a common love of swimming, and from all over the country."
