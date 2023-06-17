Cambridge cows exploit new cycle-friendly cattle grids to roam free
Cows managed to escape and roam free on a bike path in Cambridge after exploiting newly installed cattle grids designed to help cyclists.
The low-profile design of the bovine barriers meant cyclists no longer had to dismount when crossing them.
But the cows also found a way to cross and many have been seen wandering on the Chisholm Trail in the city.
Cambridgeshire County Council said: "We're working hard with our contractor to solve the situation with the grids."
Cows wandering on commons in Cambridge has been a familiar sight for centuries and sees them come into regular close contact with passers-by and park users.
But the grids are intended to ensure they remain in the green spaces.
Hilary Cox Condron posted a photo of the escaped cows on Twitter, as first reported in the Cambridge Independent.
She jokingly tweeted to say a passer-by had muttered: "We'll see 'em in Aldi with shopping trolleys next."
The Cambridge artist said, however, the "Cambridge cows are smart".
"I have walked these routes for years - they get across these grids sometimes and they also get across the 'traditional' grids."
The new cattle grids have also been installed at the exit from Laundress Green on to Mill Lane.
A council spokesperson said: "We will know next week how long it will take to install the railings and we're looking at a temporary gate so the cows can use the area and vehicles can still get access if the railings can't be installed sooner.
"Work will be carried out on the cattlegrids to allow for up to 20-ton vehicles and we're working with Cambridge City Council about the wheelchair tracks and what we can do to reduce the risk of cows escaping.
"We will fix this as soon as possible."
