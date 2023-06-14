Cambridge sports pavilion foundation work to be supervised
A developer that has to demolish 36 newbuild homes because of foundation issues said it would use an independent consultant engineer to supervise work on an upcoming sports pavilion.
Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire said the faulty homes in Cambridge's Darwin Green development did not meet "high standards".
The pavilion application was discussed and passed by councillors on Tuesday.
Once opened, it will be run by Cambridge City Council.
Plans to build about 1,500 homes at Darwin Green have been agreed in the past decade.
This month it was revealed 36 unoccupied homes, some with sold signs outside, needed to be demolished because of problems with the foundations.
The pavilion is due to offer a clubhouse, kitchen and changing facilities for people using neighbouring sports pitches, which have already been granted planning permission.
Andrew Mclaren, the developer's representative, told the city council's planning committee: "All obligations required by the authority will be delivered. The proposed foundation solutions, which clearly is the area of concern, will be designed and detailed and supervised by an independent consultant engineer, and the works will be embedded and signed off again by the project building control provider."
