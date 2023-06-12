Cambridgeshire guided busway dispute over alleged failures settled
A long-running dispute over millions of pounds worth of alleged defects on a county's guided busway has been settled, a council said.
Cambridgeshire County Council was locked in a High Court battle with constructor BAM Nuttall over the busway linking St Ives to Cambridge.
On Monday, the council said "all parties have reached an undisclosed, confidential settlement".
The BBC has contacted BAM Nuttall for comment.
The council had been claiming there were £87m worth of defects, including issues with the foundations and drainage.
BAM Nuttall previously said "allegations extensively amount to bare assertions... without explanation".
In a statement, the council said the case would no longer go to court "following positive discussions".
It said: "The county council has been working hard to ensure the long-term future of the guided busway as a safe, sustainable and effective part of our local infrastructure, which millions of passengers rely on.
"This settlement gives the council the confidence it needed to secure the long-term future of the busway."
