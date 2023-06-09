Ofsted admit Cambridge school's report was unreliable, says head teacher
The inspection of a primary school which became embroiled in a row with Ofsted has been deemed "unreliable", a head teacher has said.
Queen Emma Primary School in Cambridge challenged the inspectorate after being downgraded to inadequate.
The head teacher and chair of governors said Ofsted concluded the report from the inspection "cannot be sustained".
Ofsted has been contacted by the BBC, but had previously said it "firmly" stood by its inspection.
The school had begun the process of a legal challenge of the school inspection, arguing it was flawed.
Chair of governors, Sean Lang, had previously told the BBC that the inspection felt "like an all-out assault".
The school asked for an internal review and, in a letter sent to parents, Mr Lang and head teacher Sarah Jarman laid out Ofsted's response.
It read: "We are writing to inform you that Ofsted's response concluded that they hold concerns about the security of the personal development judgement, and for this reason, the report cannot be sustained and the report has been withdrawn from the Ofsted website and deemed as unreliable."
The letter said there would be a further inspection scheduled "as soon as possible so that we have a fair inspection process".
Ms Jarman and Mr Lang told parents their "backing in the matters above has been resounding and we cannot express our gratitude enough for the strength of support that we have all felt".
They said the school was seeking to claim back from Ofsted money already spent on legal fees.
