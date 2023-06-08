Cannabis discovered at Peterborough postal sorting office

Bags of cannabisCambridgeshire Police
About 30 bags and containers of cannabis were found in the post

Police in Peterborough have released a photograph of many packets and containers of cannabis that were discovered at a Royal Mail sorting office.

They were intercepted by staff at the company's Werrington site over the past month, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The force said about 30 separate items had been found in the post.

The drugs were seized and would be destroyed, it added. No-one has been arrested over the finds.

