Cambridgeshire chief constable abandons retirement plans
- Published
The chief constable of Cambridgeshire Constabulary has announced he has abandoned plans to retire in September.
Nick Dean announced in April his intention to leave the force after 31 years as an officer.
He spent most of his career in Norfolk before moving to the neighbouring county in 2018.
He said after reflecting on the decision he "realised now is not the right time", adding he remained "incredibly passionate about policing".
The chief constable joined Norfolk Constabulary in September 1992, serving in both uniform and crime investigation roles.
He joined as head of the Cambridgeshire force in September 2018 and for the last three years has also been the National Police Chiefs' Council portfolio lead for forensics and charging.
Mr Dean said: "Announcing my retirement was the hardest decision I have taken and over the past few weeks I have reflected on that decision and realised that now is not the right time for me.
"I love my role, it is an absolute privilege to serve the people of Cambridgeshire and I remain incredibly passionate about policing.
"I therefore formally approached the Police and Crime Commissioner for an extension to my contract, which I am grateful that he has accepted."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830