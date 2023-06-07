Bereaved mum hopeful after student welfare debate
- Published
A bereaved mum said she was "hopeful" after universities were told by a minister to commit to prioritising mental health by September 2024.
Jo Ndisang said her son Jared was not given the option to take a break when he became unwell at Cambridge University. He died the following year.
MPs have held a debate after a petition called for a legal duty of care towards all university and college students.
Ms Ndisang said she valued the support from MPs.
The petition was signed by more than 100,000 people and called for the extension to all students of the existing duty of care to protect those under the age of 18, and staff, from "reasonably foreseeable harm" caused by direct injury or a failure to act.
But Universities UK said this would not be practical, proportionate or the best way to support students.
During the debate, MPs cited instances of students being told to leave universities via email, and of parents not being informed about mental health concerns.
Higher education minister Robert Halfon said a statutory duty of care "may not be the most effective intervention" but that he was "not closing the door on future legislation".
He said he had written to universities asking them to sign up to the University Mental Health Charter - a set of principles developed by the charity Student Minds to help institutions prioritise mental health.
Ms Ndisang was part of a group of bereaved families who handed that petition in to Downing Street in April.
Her son died in 2019, a year after leaving Cambridge, and an inquest this year found his death "was caused by sudden cardiac death of undetermined cause".
She has previously told the BBC she believed Cambridge wanted to move the "problem" on after her son developed mental health issues.
After the Westminster Hall debate she said: "I'm feeling hopeful that our campaign has been seriously considered. Twenty-three MPs attended and all agreed there is more universities can and should do.
"We value this support and their recognition of the important issues we have highlighted.
"The Education Minister, Robert Halfon, agreed universities have an obligation to do the right thing and they should rise to the challenge he set and adopt the existing sector guidance.
"Mr Halfon stated the sector should take this seriously... I can only hope [he] will be true to his word.
"The issues are about practices and procedures at university and getting these right will ensure there is less negative impact on student mental health. We will watch this space."
Before the debate, the Department for Education said higher education providers had a general duty of care "to deliver educational and pastoral services" and further legislation "would be a disproportionate response".
Cambridge University has said "nothing is more important than the safety and wellbeing of our students" and had launched a new plan which included "swifter access to counselling" and increased support service capacity.
