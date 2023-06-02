Prince William meets crash survivor he helped save
The Prince of Wales has met a road crash survivor who he helped save while working as an air ambulance pilot.
Jack Beeton was in a van driven by his uncle when it crashed with a lorry near Cambridge in October 2015, killing his uncle and leaving Mr Beeton with life-threatening injuries.
Prince William invited Mr Beeton to Windsor Castle after receiving a letter from his girlfriend.
"I was saved by these guys and everyone else on the shift," said Mr Beeton.
"It's been lovely to see William, be able to shake his hand and thank him for what he did for me that day."
Prince William joined the East Anglian Air Ambulance as a helicopter pilot in March 2015 and began his first operational missions four months later.
Upon finishing his job in July 2017, he wrote a public letter singling out the day when his crewmates saved Mr Beeton's life following the collision on the A10.
The prince wrote at the time: "We were first on scene and in such circumstances we all had to pitch in to fight to save the young man's life.
"It is days like this, when you know you have made a difference, that give you the determination to keep going."
Mr Beeton's girlfriend wrote to Prince William to say her partner had managed to thank all the crew from that day, apart from him.
Other members of the crew joined Mr Beeton to reunite once again at Windsor Castle.
