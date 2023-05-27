Peterborough: Safety advice issued over speeding trains
Safety advice has been issued after trains travelled at more than twice the speed limit through a railway junction.
One incident saw a passenger train pass through Peterborough station at 76mph (122km/h) instead of the 30mph (48km/h) permitted speed.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said on another occasion a train passed the junction at 65mph (105km/h).
Paul Rutter, director of Network Rail's East Coast route, said safety was its "top priority".
The first incident involved a service from Newcastle to London King's Cross on 17 April 2022.
The second, on 4 May, involved a service from Sunderland to King's Cross.
The urgent safety advice issued to Network Rail said "immediate steps" should be taken to mitigate the risk.
Those who operate trains on the East Coast Main Line through Peterborough station have also been issued the advice.
Paul Rutter, route director for Network Rail's East Coast route, said: "The safety of passengers and those working on trains is, and always will be, our top priority.
"We take incidents like this incredibly seriously and, as outlined by the RAIB, we are working in collaboration with train operators on the East Coast Main Line to take immediate steps to address this issue."
