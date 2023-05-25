Cambridgeshire transport plan aims for 'Dutch-quality' infrastructure
- Published
Investing in "Dutch-quality" facilities could make walking and cycling people's first choice in Cambridgeshire, according to its combined authority.
Its proposed transport plan aims for "active transport" to be the "natural first choice" for short trips.
Creating 20-minute neighbourhoods, where people's everyday needs can be met within a short walk or cycle, has also been supported in the Local Transport and Connectivity Plan (LTCP).
It is expected to be backed on 31 May.
There are six goals in the plan, which includes reducing emissions to net zero by 2050, protecting the environment and improving connectivity between communities.
Improving health and wellbeing with "health journeys", giving employers and people the means to improve productivity, and to improve safety by reducing transport system risks are the other goals.
The investment in "world-class Dutch-quality walking and cycling facilities" would include a "network of segregated cycleways across our region, designed where appropriate to accommodate a wide range of non-motorised users, including horse riders and carriage drivers", the plan said.
It added that investing in "active travel infrastructure", such as making bicycles more accessible, was needed.
The mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Dr Nik Johnson, said: "The LTCP puts public health at its heart, where a better-connected region gives people more access to opportunity, boosts prosperity, cleans up our air, makes travel healthier and improves our wellbeing.
"It will do this primarily by making public transport and walking and cycling an attractive alternative - where it is faster, affordable, reliable, frequent and safe."
Find BBC News: East of England on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830