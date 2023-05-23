Cambridge United to offer free support to season ticket holders
A football club is offering free mental health support to all its season ticket holders.
Cambridge United has partnered with the online service Mynurva to offer round-the-clock counselling to fans.
The League One club's chief executive, Alex Tunbridge, said the programme was already in place for staff - and was being extended to the supporter base.
"Caring is a key principle of the club - be that on the pitch or off it," he said.
Supporters can take up personal mental health video sessions with a qualified UK counsellor, anytime, anywhere, entirely at their convenience throughout the 2023-2024 season, the club said.
Season ticket holders will be contacted by Mynurva about how to access the service, it said.
Mr Tunbridge added: "One in four people will suffer with mental health during their lifetime - just applying that to our season ticket base is between 750 to 1000 season ticket holders.
"We have a responsibility for the welfare of our players and staff. Extending that to our supporter base is equally as important."
He said the cost of the service was "incorporated through out sponsors" so it could be provided for free to supporters, without subscriptions or add-ons.
"People that maybe need to speak to somebody, they've suffered a bereavement, maybe a relationship issue, can book an appointment with a practitioner, log on to their phone, go and take the call away from the office, in their car at home, on the sofa, and get the support that they need; perhaps they don't meet the threshold for NHS support," Mr Tunbridge said.
Mr Tunbridge said Cambridge United was the first football club in the world to add the service to its season ticket.
Dr Zain Sikafi, co-founder of Mynurva, said: "Sometimes life is tough. Asking for help is tougher.
"Mynurva is committed to tackling mental health in sports and is delighted to be partnering with Cambridge United, who understand the importance of wellbeing for players and supporters alike."
