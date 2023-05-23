Cambridge Crown Court jurors arrested after trial collapses
Two jurors have been arrested for allegedly carrying out research during a sexual offence trial that later collapsed.
Cambridgeshire Police said the allegation arose in March concerning a trial at Cambridge Crown Court where the jury was discharged.
A woman in her 40s and a man in his 60s, both from Cambridge, were arrested on Saturday and Monday respectively.
Both have been released on bail until 17 August.
