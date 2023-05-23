Cambridge Crown Court jurors arrested after trial collapses

Cambridge Crown
The Cambridge Crown Court jury was discharged
By Phil Shepka
BBC News, Cambridgeshire

Two jurors have been arrested for allegedly carrying out research during a sexual offence trial that later collapsed.

Cambridgeshire Police said the allegation arose in March concerning a trial at Cambridge Crown Court where the jury was discharged.

A woman in her 40s and a man in his 60s, both from Cambridge, were arrested on Saturday and Monday respectively.

Both have been released on bail until 17 August.

