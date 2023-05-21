Witcham Toll crash: Dangerous driving arrest after biker dies
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene after a motorcyclist died in a collision.
The crash between a black Chrysler 300c and a red Suzuki GSX1400 happened at about 17:15 BST on Saturday on the A142 at Witcham Toll petrol station.
Paramedics were unable to save the life of the rider of the bike, a man in his 50s, Cambridgeshire Police said.
A 19-year-old man from Ely remains in police custody in Cambridge.
Det Sgt Craig Wheeler said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage of either vehicle prior to it."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk