Queueing traffic as A14 at Brampton closed after motorhome crash
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a motorhome on the A14 in Cambridgeshire.
Police were called at about 10:40 BST to the collision between junction 22, with the A1, and junction 21, with the A141, near Brampton.
The westbound carriageway and junction 22 have been closed, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed.
National Highways said traffic was queuing for about a mile and it had put diversions in place.
Cambridgeshire Police said they expected it to be at least another hour before the road was cleared.
