Peterborough welcomes three-day community festival
- Published
A celebration of a city's culture, diversity and talent will "bring everyone together", its organiser has said.
Peterborough Celebrates Festival is being held at the city's country park, Ferry Meadows, this weekend.
Andrew MacDermott, acting chief executive of Nene Park Trust, said the aim was to showcase the city's "really good stuff" to residents and visitors.
The free three-day festival offers music, food, theatre and sport.
Andrii Pliushko will be taking part, singing and raising funds for Ukraine.
The Ukrainian national, who moved to the UK about eight months ago after his health prevented him from joining the army, said: "I enjoy living in this city.
"I was very surprised because English people were very welcoming for Ukrainian people and I need to say thank you for support, thank you for helping my county and my people."
Ajay Sabharwal, who has lived in Peterborough since 2006, will bring his food truck
He said: "I love the people, the town, everything, it's been fantastic - and what a great place to have an event at the Nene Park Trust."
The festival was first held at Ferry Meadows last year.
It has been organised by a team from Nene Park Trust, alongside local communities and organisations.
Mr MacDermott said: "I think people in Peterborough know it's got some really, really good stuff going on - and outside Peterborough people don't give it that accolade.
"This weekend, people will be coming here knowing they are going to celebrate the great bits - and people who are visiting will see the best bits as well."
Peterborough Celebrates began on Friday with a schools showcase and continues over the weekend.
