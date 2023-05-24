Repairs for Peterborough heritage signal box under way
- Published
Repairs to a railway signal box that was damaged in an arson attack are under way thanks to two schoolboys.
Harry and Oliver, both aged 12, raised £14,782.46 for the Orton Mere signal box on the Nene Valley Railway in Peterborough.
"It just shows no matter what bad happens, something good can come out of it," said Jennifer, Harry's mother.
Assistant general manager, Tracy Spring, said the money they have raised would be "very important" for repairs.
The Nene Valley Railway is a heritage steam railway attraction based in Wansford Station, and covers the stations of Overton for Ferry Meadows, Orton Mere, Yarwell Junction, and Peterborough.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire involving the signal box on 12 March.
Harry and Oliver set up a fundraising page, the day after the incident, to raise money to repair the damage and they walked 10 miles (16km) as part of their fundraising efforts.
Jennifer said it made Harry "sad" to see the signal box boarded up since the incident.
He said he is "excited it's being rebuilt" and to see its red colour again.
Ms Spring said the damage to the signal box was mainly "cosmetic" and on the box's upper level.
The electrical supply has been made safe and scaffolding for roof repairs has been put in place to start on 5 June, she said.
"As part of the work we will be installing security shutters and fencing to try and prevent further attacks," Ms Spring added.
Jennifer said the schoolboys are "not doing it for themselves, they're doing it for future generations".
"If a 12-year-old can do something that good, anything is achievable," she added.
