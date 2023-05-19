Auriol Grey: Huntingdon cyclist killer fails in appeal bid
- Published
A pedestrian whose actions killed a 77-year-old cyclist when she was angered by her being on the pavement has failed in an appeal against her sentence.
Auriol Grey, 49, shouted an expletive and gestured in an "aggressive way" towards Celia Ward, who fell into the path of a car in Huntingdon in 2020.
In March, Grey, of Bradbury Place, was jailed for three years after being convicted of manslaughter.
Court of Appeal judges dismissed her application for leave to appeal.
The two women passed each other in opposite directions on the pavement of the Cambridgeshire town's ring road, during the afternoon of 20 October.
In CCTV footage, Grey could be heard shouting at Mrs Ward, a retired midwife, to "get off the [expletive] pavement".
Appeal judges said Mrs Ward then "collided" with Grey and fell into the road, where she was hit by a car.
Her legal team had sought for her sentence to be reduced and suspended.
The Court of Appeal in London heard that, after she was jailed, a psychologist - in a report paid for by Grey's family - found an autism diagnosis.
Miranda Moore KC, representing Grey, who has cerebral palsy and is partially blind, argued that the sentence was "excessive" and the diagnosis may have made a difference in her case.
She had argued the sentencing judge had made findings of fact against evidence, stating it "came as something of a shock" he found the pavement to be a shared cycleway, despite the local council being unable to confirm that.
But Mr Justice Griffiths, sitting with Lord Justice William Davis and Judge Neil Flewitt, refused to grant permission for Grey to appeal against her sentence, concluding it was "not arguably manifestly excessive".
The court heard Mrs Ward's widower said their 50 years of marriage had ended "in the most horrific way".
In an impact statement, the driver of the car that hit Mrs Ward said there was "always a piece of me that feels guilty" and that her whole life had "turned upside down" following the incident.
Cambridgeshire County Council said following Grey's conviction it might have to review its shared pavements policy, admitting it did not know whether this section was one.
