Auriol Grey: Huntingdon cyclist killer fails in appeal bid
- Published
A pedestrian whose actions killed a 77-year-old cyclist when she was angered by her being on the pavement has failed in an appeal against her sentence.
Auriol Grey, 49, shouted an expletive and gestured in an "aggressive way" towards Celia Ward, who fell into the path of a car in Huntingdon in 2020.
In March, Grey, of Bradbury Place, was jailed for three years after being convicted of manslaughter.
Court of Appeal judges dismissed her application for leave to appeal.
Her legal team had sought for her sentence to be reduced and suspended.
The two women passed each other in opposite directions on the pavement of the Cambridgeshire town's ring road, during the afternoon of 20 October.
In CCTV footage, Grey could be heard shouting at Mrs Ward, a retired midwife, to "get off the [expletive] pavement".
The Court of Appeal heard the Mrs Ward then "collided" with Grey and fell into the road, where she was hit by a car.
More to follow.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk