South Cambridgeshire council extends four-day week after trial
- Published
A district council has agreed to extend a four-day week for office workers for 12 months after a trial found it improved wellbeing and productivity.
South Cambridgeshire District Council reduced hours for desk-based staff for three months from January.
Independently reviewed data showed "substantial improvement" in performance across different teams.
Council leader Bridget Smith said the four-day week was "about working smarter and becoming more productive".
The Liberal Democrats councillor added: "It is now time to see whether a four-day week can have a positive impact on the critical recruitment and retention issues that we face over a longer term.
"The savings we make will help support the delivery of frontline services, especially for those impacted by the cost of living crisis.
"This is all in line with our aim to be a modern and caring council."
The trial involved 450 desk-based members of staff, working a 30-hour week on the same full-time pay.
Its extension until March 2024 was agreed by cabinet members.
The Bennett Institute for Public Policy at the University of Cambridge, which reviewed the council's data, looked at performance across 18 different key areas within teams including planning, human resources and corporate services and finance.
It said through "rigorous analysis" it was able to demonstrate how the four-day week "positively impacts individual wellbeing, increases workplace productivity, and maintains - in some services even improves - council performance".
The study showed a reduced staff turnover, it said, but added that two areas that consistently performed below target were average days to re-let housing stock and average call answer time.
Cabinet members also agreed to begin a trial for bin crews this summer, pending agreement from Cambridge City Council which is part of the Greater Cambridge Shared Waste service.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk