Cambridgeshire shootings: Man appears in court over father and son's death
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a father and son who were found shot dead in two villages.
Josh Dunmore, 32, was found in Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, at about 21:00 BST on 29 March and Gary Dunmore, 57, was found in Sutton about 40 minutes later.
Stephen Alderton, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm.
No pleas were entered.
Judge Mark Bishop agreed to a request by defence barrister Kat Shields for extra time, and Mr Alderton is due back in court on 28 June to be asked to enter pleas.
A provisional trial date has been set for 16 October onwards.
Mr Alderton spoke only to confirm his name during the 30-minute hearing, which was attended by family members of the deceased who watched as he was brought into the secure dock.
The judge told the defendant at the end of the hearing: "There will be a further hearing on 28 June which you will attend.
"Further directions will be given."
