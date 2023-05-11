Wisbech incinerator: What happens next about £300m waste plan?
Hundreds of thousands of tonnes of waste from across the East of England could be burned in a £300 million incinerator on the Cambridgeshire-Norfolk border. Plans for the incinerator are currently being examined by the government. What happens next?
What is being proposed?
The incinerator is earmarked for the Algores Way Industrial Estate in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, close to the route of the A47.
MVV Environment wants to build the waste-to-energy incinerator, said to be one of the biggest in Europe.
It says saving waste from landfill and burning it would help generate energy for local industrial use.
The firm says the facility would burn up to 625,600 tonnes of non-recyclable household, commercial and industrial waste each year.
This could generate more than 50 million watts of electricity and up to 30 million watts of steam heat to be used by nearby industrial companies at a "competitive" price, or the National Grid.
It says some waste from the East of England is currently being exported to Europe where it is being used as fuel.
The scheme has been named the Medworth Energy from Waste Combined Heat and Power Facility, based on the name of the council ward where it could be built.
MVV Environment says more than £300 million will be spent, with the construction creating 700 jobs and then 40 full-time skilled jobs once it is up and running.
It says it would take about three years to build.
The company also runs smaller waste incineration plants in Kent, Dundee and Plymouth.
It is owned by German-based firm MVV Energie which operates a similar sized facility in Mannheim, Germany to the one proposed for Wisbech.
What happens next?
The Planning Inspectorate is examining the project due to its large scale.
An initial proposal by MVV Environment was first submitted to the Secretary of State in December 2019.
On Thursday 11 May, a team of government planning inspectors - responsible for major projects that make up part of the country's infrastructure - will visit the site.
Called the Examining Authority, they will be making a special trip to look at specific issues.
Next week, interested parties will have their last chance to have their say on the proposal at three "issue specific meetings" about environmental matters.
These will be held virtually between 16-18 May but anyone who wants to take part must register beforehand online by midnight on Thursday.
Observers will be able to watch a livestream, via a link yet to be published, on the Planning Inspectorate website.
The inspectors' examination period will end on 21 August and they will then spend up to three months writing their report before making their recommendation to Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart.
He is then expected to consider his decision for up to three months - with an announcement either green-lighting or terminating the incinerator plans due by 21 February 2024.
Who is opposing the plan?
Five authorities - Wisbech Town Council, Fenland District Council, King's Lynn Borough Council, Norfolk county and Cambridgeshire county councils - have opposed the incinerator scheme. as well as North East Cambridgeshire MP and Health Minister Steve Barclay who has also added his opposition.
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has written to express her concerns about the proposals which she said would also have an impact on her constituents in neighbouring South West Norfolk.
She said MVV Environment Ltd had ignored "serious concerns" about the site's "totally unsuitable" location.
Concerns have been expressed about increases in lorry traffic, air pollution, bad smells and its visible impact, along with as its proximity to a large secondary school, Thomas Clarkson Academy.
Campaigners have also voiced fears about the 311ft (95m) height of the plant's two chimneys which they say would be taller than Ely Cathedral.
What does the protest group say?
In February, campaigners held a silent protest when the planning inspectorate visited Wisbech when the examination process opened for a series of hearings.
The WisWIN (Wisbech Without Incineration) group has been set up to try to halt the plans.
Steve Tierney, who serves on Wisbech Town Council and is the Conservative ward councillor for Medworth, said he was also fighting against the incinerator being built.
"I've carried out multiple surveys and the vast number of residents have opposed it and on this occasion I agree with them.
"It's going to be the largest incinerator in the country - it will be a giant blot over the town.
"It will be taller than Ely Cathedral, so it will feel like a backward step when we're trying to attract visitors and tourists here."
He added the development could result in an extra 300 lorries a day in the area, while its location near the old railway line could hamper plans to get it up and running again.
Mr Tierney said he was also worried about residents' welfare, with rubbish being transported from other areas such as parts of Norfolk, Milton Keynes and Essex.
"There are health concerns - they say they can filter out the particles, but micro-particles cannot be captured so there could be long-term effects on people's health," he said.
"The people of Wisbech just don't want it. They think Wisbech is a dumping ground for everyone else's rubbish.
"We've got no problem dealing with our rubbish - we've already got an incinerator in Peterborough.
"None of the people who want to reduce waste want to burn it - they want to find ways to recycle and re-use it."
