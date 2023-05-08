Cambridge coronation feast inspired by 1838 event for Queen Victoria
About 1,000 people attended a coronation community feast inspired by an event to commemorate Queen Victoria's coronation in the same spot nearly 200 years ago.
In June 1838, about 15,000 people celebrated her coronation at a free event on Parker's Piece in Cambridge.
This Sunday's feast for King Charles III also celebrated local charities, with many volunteers invited.
Organiser Tasmia Power said it was a chance "to spark some joy".
Queen Victoria (reigned 1837-1901) is the great, great, great grandmother of the current king, who went to the University of Cambridge.
Romsey Mill, a local charity for young people and families was the main charity partner for this weekend's event, with many volunteers and service users invited.
In honour of the first 1838 feast, local chef Tristan Welch and his team at the neighbouring University Arms Hotel served an updated Duke of Cambridge Tart that had been served at the original event.
Other local businesses helped sponsor the event with local restaurants, cafes and food producers providing the feast.
Nwabisa Tshetsha, 42, said she was "honoured" to be invited along with her family and friends.
She said: "I'm very grateful because yesterday... we wanted to go to London but just couldn't due to other family issues, so I'm very pleased and honoured to be invited.
"The food is really nice and we feel treated like royalty."
Frances Morris, 62, attended with her daughter and grandchildren.
Ms Morris, who got into the spirit of the occasion with a glittering headpiece, said: "I watched the Coronation yesterday on television. To see the gold carriage - it was stunning, beautiful - and the music and service was stunning."
Tasmia Power, cultural curator at the University Arms, helped organise the event but said she did not feel pressure to live up to the original event.
"There was never any pressure, when it happened in 1838 it was a unicorn event, a one-off," she said.
"The idea of community - that was the driving inspiration for today," she added.
Celebrating local charities and their work was key, she said.
"Using the Coronation as a chance to spark some joy. I think when people think Cambridge it's Downton Abbey meets Harry Potter," she added.
"But it's not, it's a living breathing 21st Century city and it's got these amazing people who make a difference every day for very little recognition."
